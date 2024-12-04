News & Insights

Ferrovial Announces 2024 Interim Cash Dividend Details

December 04, 2024 — 12:29 pm EST

Ferrovial (ES:FER) has released an update.

Ferrovial SE has announced an additional interim cash dividend of EUR 0.0346 per share, amounting to a total of approximately EUR 25 million. This brings the total cash dividend for 2024 to around EUR 130 million, with share buybacks expected to be exempt from Dutch dividend tax. The dividends will be paid in euros or US dollars, depending on shareholders’ holding methods, starting December 27, 2024.

