Ferretti S.p.A. Achieves Record Order Backlog and Growth

Ferretti S.p.A. (HK:9638) has released an update.

Ferretti S.p.A. reports robust financial performance with an adjusted EBITDA of €138.2 million and a record order backlog of €1.6 billion as of September 30, 2024. The company sees significant growth in the super yacht segment and anticipates further benefits from recent boat show successes. Net revenues increased by 3.8% compared to the previous year, highlighting Ferretti’s solid market positioning.

For further insights into HK:9638 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.