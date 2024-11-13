News & Insights

Ferretti S.p.A. Achieves Record Order Backlog and Growth

November 13, 2024 — 05:48 am EST

Ferretti S.p.A. (HK:9638) has released an update.

Ferretti S.p.A. reports robust financial performance with an adjusted EBITDA of €138.2 million and a record order backlog of €1.6 billion as of September 30, 2024. The company sees significant growth in the super yacht segment and anticipates further benefits from recent boat show successes. Net revenues increased by 3.8% compared to the previous year, highlighting Ferretti’s solid market positioning.

