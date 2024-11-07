News & Insights

Ferrari Partners with IBM for Racing Innovation

November 07, 2024 — 01:57 pm EST

Ferrari (IT:RACE) has released an update.

Ferrari has announced a multiyear partnership with IBM, set to begin in January 2025, making IBM a Premium Partner of Scuderia Ferrari and the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy. This collaboration highlights Ferrari’s strategic initiatives to enhance its brand and competitiveness in the racing industry.

