Ferrari Partners with IBM for Racing Innovation

Ferrari has announced a multiyear partnership with IBM, set to begin in January 2025, making IBM a Premium Partner of Scuderia Ferrari and the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy. This collaboration highlights Ferrari’s strategic initiatives to enhance its brand and competitiveness in the racing industry.

