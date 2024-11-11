News & Insights

Ferrari Advances Strategic Share Buyback Program

Ferrari (IT:RACE) has released an update.

Ferrari has continued its share buyback program, purchasing over 68,000 shares on Euronext Milan for approximately 28 million euros as part of its multi-year, 2 billion euro initiative. Since the program’s inception, Ferrari has repurchased nearly 4 million shares, reflecting confidence in its market value. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value amid steady financial growth.

