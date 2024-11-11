Ferrari Advances Strategic Share Buyback Program

Ferrari (IT:RACE) has released an update.

Ferrari has continued its share buyback program, purchasing over 68,000 shares on Euronext Milan for approximately 28 million euros as part of its multi-year, 2 billion euro initiative. Since the program’s inception, Ferrari has repurchased nearly 4 million shares, reflecting confidence in its market value. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value amid steady financial growth.

For further insights into IT:RACE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.