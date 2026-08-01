Markets

Ferguson Enterprises To Replace Electronic Arts In S&P 500

August 01, 2026 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), announced that Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (FERG) will replace Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 5. An investor consortium comprised of Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners are acquiring Electronic Arts in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final conditions.

ADI Global Distribution Inc. (ADIG) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, August 4, replacing Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 5.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) is spinning off ADI Global Distribution in a transaction to be completed August 4. Hertz Global Holdings is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EA
HTZ
HTZWW
REZI
SPGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.