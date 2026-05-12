FERG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ferguson Enterprises Inc (Symbol: FERG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $239.89, changing hands as low as $236.97 per share. Ferguson Enterprises Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FERG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FERG's low point in its 52 week range is $174.99 per share, with $271.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $238.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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