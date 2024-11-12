Fennec Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q3 Results

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) has released an update.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported solid third-quarter financial results with $7.0 million in net product sales, bolstered by strategic investments in the Adolescent and Young Adult market. The company has also enhanced its leadership team and is well-funded with $40 million to support operations into 2026.
