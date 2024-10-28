Fennec announces three executive appointments

Fennec (FENC) Pharmaceuticals appointed Pierre Sayad as Chief Medical Officer, Terry Evans as Chief Commercial Officer and Christiana Cioffi as Chief Strategy Officer, all of which become effective immediately. Pierre Sayad is a biopharmaceutical executive with more than 22 years building and leading organizations. During his tenure in the industry, Sayad has launched nine novel drugs across 14 therapeutic areas. He also served as senior vice president, business development and global medical affairs at the International Myeloma Foundation. Prior to his appointment at Fennec, he served as COO and Interim CMO at Zephyr Labz. Terry Evans has more than 25 years of experience with companies, including Currax Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, Graceway Pharmaceuticals, and Medicis. Prior to his appointment at Fennec, he was CEO of UNITE Pharma Trade Advisors. Christiana Cioffi brings more than 20 years of experience in strategy, leadership and culture building focused primarily in oncology, rare disease, and hematology therapeutic areas at companies, including Shield Therapeutics, Stemline Therapeutics, EUSA Pharma, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Servier and Abbott Laboratories. Prior to her appointment at Fennec, Christiana served as a strategic advisor and leadership coach at Disruptify Consulting.

