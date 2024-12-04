Fenix Resources Boosts Iron Ridge Resource Estimate

Fenix Resources Limited (AU:FEX) has released an update.
Fenix Resources Limited has significantly boosted its Iron Ridge Mineral Resource Estimate by 177% to 13.4 million tonnes, with high-grade iron ore content of 64.9% Fe. This update enhances the company’s geological confidence and sets the stage for further exploration and mine planning, aiming to extend the mine’s life and unlock its full potential. Investors eyeing opportunities in iron ore production might find this development promising as Fenix gears up for an exciting 2025.
