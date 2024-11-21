FendX Technologies Expands with Eco-Friendly Sponge Wipes

FendX Technologies, Inc. (TSE:FNDX) has released an update.
FendX Technologies Inc. has signed a letter of intent to acquire intellectual property and enter a supply agreement for eco-friendly sponge wipes, leveraging BioFoam® technology. These innovative wipes are designed to attract and trap pathogens, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional cleaning products, and will be distributed across various high-touch markets. This move aims to expand FendX’s product line in the healthcare, entertainment, and household sectors.
