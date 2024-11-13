Femto Technologies Faces Financial Challenges in Q3 2024

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (BCAN) has released an update.

Femto Technologies reported a challenging third quarter in 2024, with a 7% drop in revenue and a significant increase in net loss, reflecting a 276% rise year-over-year. Despite these financial setbacks, the company is making strategic moves by receiving its first shipment of Sensera devices and entering its flagship feminine wellness product into the CES®2025 Innovation Awards competition.

