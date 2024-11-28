Felix Group Holdings Updates Director’s Share Interests

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Michael Davis acquiring 907,788 performance rights through an employee incentive plan. This change increases his direct interest to 4,306,658 ordinary shares and 907,788 performance rights, while his indirect interest remains unchanged at 718,215 ordinary shares through M.A.D. Technologies Pty Ltd.

