Felix Group Holdings Updates Director’s Share Interests

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Felix Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Michael Davis acquiring 907,788 performance rights through an employee incentive plan. This change increases his direct interest to 4,306,658 ordinary shares and 907,788 performance rights, while his indirect interest remains unchanged at 718,215 ordinary shares through M.A.D. Technologies Pty Ltd.
For further insights into AU:FLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.