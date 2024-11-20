Felix Group Holdings Reports Record Growth in FY24

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.
Felix Group Holdings Ltd. has reported a record-setting year in FY24, driven by substantial growth and expansion in its supply chain and procurement management platform. The company secured 17 new contractor customers and expanded existing contracts, achieving a net revenue retention rate of over 114%. Felix also marked a significant milestone by securing its first international customer outside the APAC region, highlighting its capital-light international growth strategy.
