Felix Group Holdings Reports Record Growth in FY24

November 20, 2024 — 08:49 pm EST

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. has reported a record-setting year in FY24, driven by substantial growth and expansion in its supply chain and procurement management platform. The company secured 17 new contractor customers and expanded existing contracts, achieving a net revenue retention rate of over 114%. Felix also marked a significant milestone by securing its first international customer outside the APAC region, highlighting its capital-light international growth strategy.

