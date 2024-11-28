News & Insights

Felix Group Holdings Director Increases Stake with New Options

November 28, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, with Robert William Phillpot acquiring 549,451 unlisted options as part of an employee incentive plan. These options allow him to subscribe for ordinary shares at a set exercise price, reflecting his increased stake and confidence in the company’s future prospects. This move is likely to attract attention from investors looking at executive actions as indicators of company performance.

