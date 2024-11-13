Felix Group Boosts Employee Incentives with New Securities

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.
Felix Group Holdings Ltd has announced the issuance of 2,933,468 performance rights under its Employee Incentive Plan, set to be quoted on November 15, 2024. This move highlights the company’s strategy to motivate and retain talent, potentially impacting its future performance and investor interest.
