Felix Group Announces Director’s Interest Change

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Joycelyn Cheryl Morton acquiring 749,251 unlisted options as part of an employee incentive plan. This development highlights strategic moves within the company to align leadership interests with shareholder value.

