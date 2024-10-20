Felix Group Achieves First Positive Cash Flow Milestone

Felix Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:FLX) has released an update.

Felix Group Holdings Ltd has reported its first-ever positive operating cash flow in Q1 FY25, marking a pivotal financial milestone. The company achieved a remarkable 23% growth in Contractor Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), reaching $6.0 million, driven by new contracts and expansions, including a significant deal with Bellevue Gold. Felix’s performance highlights its strong growth trajectory in the mining and resources sector.

For further insights into AU:FLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.