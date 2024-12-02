Felix Gold’s Promising Results Near Major Mines

Felix Gold Ltd. (AU:FXG) has released an update.

Felix Gold Ltd. has announced promising results from its auger sampling program at the NE Fairbanks Project, which is strategically located near major mining operations in the Fairbanks Gold District. The sampling revealed significant gold values, with a peak of 568 ppb Au, reinforcing the project’s potential given its proximity to Kinross Gold’s Fort Knox Mine and Freegold Ventures’ Golden Summit Project. These findings contribute to Felix Gold’s growing portfolio and underscore the strategic importance of their location within a historically rich mining area.

