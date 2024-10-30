Felix Gold Targets 2025 Antimony Production Milestone

Felix Gold Ltd. (AU:FXG) has released an update.

Felix Gold Limited is making strides toward antimony production at the historic Scrafford Antimony Mine, aiming to commence operations by the end of 2025. Recent developments include the collection of metallurgical samples, the start of hydrology studies, and the discovery of significant antimony mineralization through trenching. These efforts position Felix Gold as a potential key player in the antimony market.

