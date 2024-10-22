News & Insights

Felix Gold Advances Antimony Production Plans

October 22, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

Felix Gold Ltd. (AU:FXG) has released an update.

Felix Gold Ltd. is making strides towards commencing antimony production by the end of 2025 at the historic Scrafford Antimony Mine, which previously supplied high-grade antimony to the U.S. The company has completed metallurgical sampling and initiated permitting processes, highlighting their commitment to exploiting both Scrafford and NW Array prospects. These efforts are crucial in setting up processing facilities optimized for their unique high-grade antimony discoveries.

