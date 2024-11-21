News & Insights

Feiyang International’s Performance-Driven Share Options Plan

November 21, 2024 — 07:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Feiyang International Holdings Group Limited (HK:1901) has released an update.

Feiyang International Holdings Group Limited has clarified details of its recent share options grant, emphasizing a performance-based vesting system. Employees can have the options vest in less than 12 months, contingent on achieving a high performance score, thereby aligning personal interests with company growth. This move aims to motivate staff and boost overall company performance.

