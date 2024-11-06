News & Insights

FEG Holdings Rebrands, Maintains Stock Code 1413

November 06, 2024 — 04:44 am EST

November 06, 2024 — 04:44 am EST

Kwong Luen Engineering Holdings Limited (HK:1413) has released an update.

Kwong Luen Engineering Holdings Limited has rebranded itself as FEG Holdings Corporation Limited, with a corresponding change in its stock short names to ‘FEG HOLDINGS’ effective from November 14, 2024. Despite these changes, the company’s stock code will remain 1413, and existing share certificates will remain valid. This rebranding aligns the company’s identity with its strategic goals while maintaining its operational and financial stability.

