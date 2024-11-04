Feedback PLC Upscales Fundraising to £5.57 Million

Feedback (GB:FDBK) has released an update.

Feedback plc successfully raised approximately £5.57 million through a placing and subscription, with shares priced at a 55% discount to the previous market rate, indicating high investor interest. The fundraising effort was upscaled from an initial target, attracting new investors alongside existing shareholders. The company also launched a Retail Offer to raise an additional £1 million, with shares expected to be admitted to trading on AIM by the end of November 2024.

