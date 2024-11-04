News & Insights

Stocks

Feedback PLC Upscales Fundraising to £5.57 Million

November 04, 2024 — 10:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Feedback (GB:FDBK) has released an update.

Feedback plc successfully raised approximately £5.57 million through a placing and subscription, with shares priced at a 55% discount to the previous market rate, indicating high investor interest. The fundraising effort was upscaled from an initial target, attracting new investors alongside existing shareholders. The company also launched a Retail Offer to raise an additional £1 million, with shares expected to be admitted to trading on AIM by the end of November 2024.

For further insights into GB:FDBK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.