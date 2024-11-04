News & Insights

Feedback PLC Targets Growth with £5.2 Million Fundraising

November 04, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Feedback PLC has announced plans to raise approximately £5.2 million through a placing of new shares and an additional £70,500 via subscription, with a retail offer aiming to raise up to £1 million. The funds will be used to expand the rollout of their clinical platform Bleepa, enhance its functionalities under a collaboration with a UK primary care partner, and provide working capital. This strategic move is aimed at driving growth and enhancing patient referral capabilities within the NHS framework.

