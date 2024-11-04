Feedback PLC Reports Revenue Growth and Expands Globally

Feedback (GB:FDBK) has released an update.

Feedback PLC, a specialist in clinical infrastructure, reported a 15% increase in revenue to £1.18 million for the year ending May 2024, driven primarily by its Bleepa® platform. Despite a challenging domestic market, the company secured new contracts and renewals at higher prices with the NHS, while expanding into the UK private sector and India for tuberculosis screening. Feedback also aims to scale its digital solutions rapidly, supported by eligibility for Elective Recovery Fund funding and collaborations to enhance its product functionality.

