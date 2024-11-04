News & Insights

Stocks

Feedback PLC Reports Revenue Growth and Expands Globally

November 04, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Feedback (GB:FDBK) has released an update.

Feedback PLC, a specialist in clinical infrastructure, reported a 15% increase in revenue to £1.18 million for the year ending May 2024, driven primarily by its Bleepa® platform. Despite a challenging domestic market, the company secured new contracts and renewals at higher prices with the NHS, while expanding into the UK private sector and India for tuberculosis screening. Feedback also aims to scale its digital solutions rapidly, supported by eligibility for Elective Recovery Fund funding and collaborations to enhance its product functionality.

For further insights into GB:FDBK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.