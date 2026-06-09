FedEx Updates Annual Dividend Following FedEx Freight Spin-Off

In a shareholder-friendly move, FedEx Corporation’s (FDX) board of directors approved a dividend hike of a 5% increase in the annual dividend rate on FedEx common shares, following a one-time annual rate adjustment in connection with the spin-off of FedEx Freight.

The dividend increase and spin-off adjustment led to an annualized dividend rate of $4.88 for the transition period from June 1, 2026, through Dec. 31, 2026. With this updated annualized dividend rate of $4.88, FDX’s board announced a quarterly cash dividend of $1.22 per share, payable on July 7, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 22, 2026.

FedEx Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

FedEx Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | FedEx Corporation Quote

Claude F. Russ, FedEx Corp. enterprise vice president and interim chief financial officer, stated, "This dividend increase, coupled with our recent spin-off of FedEx Freight, signals our firm commitment to creating stockholder value. Our dividend is an important element of our disciplined and multifaceted approach to capital allocation."

The move reflects FDX’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns. Notably, FedEx has been consistently making efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, which are encouraging. During the first nine months of fiscal 2026, FedEx paid dividends worth $1.02 billion and repurchased shares worth $796 million. During fiscal 2025, FedEx paid dividends worth $1.33 billion and repurchased shares worth $3.02 billion. During fiscal 2024, FedEx paid dividends worth $1.26 billion and repurchased shares worth $2.50 billion. During fiscal 2023, FedEx paid dividends worth $1.18 billion and repurchased shares worth $1.50 billion. During fiscal 2022, FedEx paid dividends worth $793 million and repurchased shares worth $2.25 billion.

Dividend-paying stocks provide a solid income stream and have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like FDX, are safe bets for creating wealth, as the payouts generally act as a hedge against economic uncertainty, like the current scenario.

FDX’s management’s decision to increase its quarterly dividend payout reflects the company’s commitment to boosting shareholder value, apart from underlining confidence in its business. We believe such shareholder-friendly initiatives should boost investor confidence and positively impact thisZacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock’s bottom line. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shareholder-Friendly Moves by Other Transportation Companies in 2026

FedEx is not the only player from the Zacks Transportation sector that has rewarded its shareholders with dividend payouts or share buyback programs. To name a few,on May 5, 2026, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s EXPD board of directors approved a dividend hike of 5.1%, raising its quarterly semi-annual cash dividend from 77 cents per share to 81 cents. The raised dividend will be paid on June 16, 2026, to all its shareholders of record as of June 1. Additionally, in the month of February of this year, EXPD’s board has approved a new share repurchase program, which allows the repurchase of up to $3 billion of its shares. Since 2024, EXPD has returned almost $2 billion to shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases.Such moves reflect EXPD’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.

On Feb. 04, 2026 (concurrent with its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings release), Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) board of directors approved a dividend hike of 3.6%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to 29 cents per share ($1.16 annualized) from 28 cents ($1.12 annualized). The raised dividend will be paid out on Mar 18, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4. The move reflects ODFL’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.

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Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.