FedEx spin of Freight business could unlock $10B-$20B, says Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski says the upcoming conclusion to the strategic assessment of FedEx’s (FDX) Freight business will have a “profound direct impact” on shareholders. A decision to spin off the Freight business could unlock $10B-$20B of incremental equity value for shareholders, with greater management focus and improved capital discipline likely supporting stronger long-term outlooks across both standalone businesses, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the “financial incentives are powerful on paper.” It keeps an Overweight rating on FedEx with a $365 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on FDX:
- How to Possibly Profit from FedEx Stock’s (FDX) Rising Volatility with Options
- FedEx price target raised to $365 from $350 at Barclays
- FedEx price target raised to $331 from $301 at Citi
- Trump vs. Harris: The Stocks Poised to Move After Election Day
- Pitney Bowes announces new program with FedEx
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.