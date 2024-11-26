News & Insights

Stocks

FedEx spin of Freight business could unlock $10B-$20B, says Barclays

November 26, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski says the upcoming conclusion to the strategic assessment of FedEx’s (FDX) Freight business will have a “profound direct impact” on shareholders. A decision to spin off the Freight business could unlock $10B-$20B of incremental equity value for shareholders, with greater management focus and improved capital discipline likely supporting stronger long-term outlooks across both standalone businesses, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the “financial incentives are powerful on paper.” It keeps an Overweight rating on FedEx with a $365 price target

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FDX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.