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FedEx Freight Holding To Join S&P 500

May 28, 2026 — 02:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said it will make changes to the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600. FedEx Freight Holding (FDXF) will replace EPAM Systems (EPAM) in the S&P 500, and EPAM Systems will replace Shutterstock (SSTK) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on June 2.

S&P 500 & 100 constituent FedEx Corp. (FDX) is spinning off FedExFreight Holding in a transaction expected to be completed June 1. Post spin-off, the parent FedEx will remain in the S&P 500 and 100. Shutterstock is anticipated to be acquired in a deal.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) will replace American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on June 1. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) is acquiring American Woodmark.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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Stocks mentioned

AMWD
DAVE
EPAM
FDX
MBC
SSTK

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