Fed says employment increased ‘slightly’ during Beige Book reporting period

In its latest Beige Book report, the Federal Reserve stated: “On balance, employment increased slightly during this reporting period, with more than half of the Districts reporting slight or modest growth and the remaining Districts reporting little or no change. Many Districts reported low worker turnover, and layoffs reportedly remained limited. Demand for workers eased somewhat, with hiring focused primarily on replacement rather than growth. Worker availability improved, as many contacts reported it had become easier to find the workers they need. However, contacts noted that it remained difficult to find workers with certain skills or in some industries, such as technology, manufacturing, and construction. Wages generally continued to rise at a modest to moderate pace… Inflation continued to moderate with selling prices reportedly increasing at a slight or modest pace in most Districts. Still, the prices of some food products, such as eggs and dairy, were reported to have increased more sharply. Home prices edged up in many Districts, while rents were reported to be steady or down slightly. Many Districts noted increasing price sensitivity among consumers.”

