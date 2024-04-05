Fed Rate Cuts Give Higher Probability of the Great Rotation Occurring

Major Indices Up in August Despite Volatility

Despite pullbacks and elevated volatility in the earlier days of the month, major equity indices were up in August amid easing inflation, a dovish change in monetary policy, and increased probabilities of a soft landing. The S&P 500 gained 2.4% for the month while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.0%, posting a new all-time high, and the Nasdaq Composite followed with an increase of 0.7%. US value stocks (+3.0%) were among the best performers, followed by international developed equities (+2.9%) and US large-caps (+2.3%). Bonds fared well as investment grade corporates rose 1.8%, high yield credits gained 1.6%, and the US Aggregate Bond Index increased 1.5%. Aside from gold (+2.1%), commodities struggled as crude oil was down 4.4%, broad-based commodities declined 0.2%, and silver fell 0.2%.

Powell Signals Dovish Change in Fed Policy

At this year’s annual Jackson Hole symposium, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell expressed a dovish stance. “The time has come for policy to adjust,” he stated, all but confirming the Fed is ready to start cutting interest rates. As recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) reports continue to show disinflationary progress, Powell signaled he is more convinced that inflation is on a sustainable path back to the Fed’s 2% target. “The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks,” he said. The Chairman also drew attention to recent signs of weakening in employment indicators and communicated that the Fed will do everything it can to support a strong labor market. His speech also revealed officials aren’t anticipating a large loss in jobs or a high probability of recession. As of September 2nd, a 100% chance for the first rate cut to occur in September is priced in per the CME FedWatch Tool, with the odds of a 25 bps cut and 50 bps cut standing at approximately 68% and 32%, respectively.

US Growth Remains Healthy

Per the second preliminary estimate, US GDP for Q2 grew at annual rate of 3.0%, up from the first preliminary reading of 2.8%, and well above 1.4% in Q1. The upward revision was largely attributed to increases in consumer spending, as well as gains in private inventory investment and nonresidential fixed investment. For Q3, the GDP outlook also remains healthy as the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model forecasts 2.5% growth as of August 30th.





How do Equities Perform in Cutting Cycles?

When analyzing the S&P 500’s performance across all Fed rate cutting cycles going back to 1965, history suggests that on average, equities tend to perform well in the months after the initial cut given growth remains intact. However, if recessionary conditions follow, equity returns have historically struggled.