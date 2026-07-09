FEAM Adds Third Offtake Pact to Advance Fort Cady Commercialization

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. FEAM has announced its third commercial offtake milestone in roughly two months, signing a new Heads of Agreement (HOA) with a U.S.-based cellulose insulation manufacturer for the supply of boric acid and calcium sulfate from its Fort Cady Integrated Boron Facility in Southern California.

The latest agreement further strengthens the company's commercial pipeline and supports its efforts to advance the Fort Cady project toward project financing and eventual full-scale commercial production.

Per the agreement, the customer intends to purchase between 5,000 and 8,000 short tons annually of boric acid and calcium sulfate. The HOA provides for an initial five-year term, followed by an automatic five-year renewal, creating a potential 10-year commercial relationship. Pricing will be fixed with annual escalation provisions, while the agreement includes a take-or-pay commitment on the minimum contracted volume.

The agreement expands Fort Cady's presence in the cellulose insulation market, positioning 5E Advanced Materials as a future domestic supplier of boric acid while supporting U.S. manufacturing and reducing reliance on imports.

The latest announcement follows two earlier commercial milestones. In May 2026, 5E signed its first offtake HOA with a domestic industrial manufacturer covering 7,500-10,000 short tons annually under a potential 10-year arrangement. Subsequently, on July 1, the company announced a non-binding indication of interest from another domestic industrial customer contemplating annual purchases of 3,750-4,500 short tons over five years.

Per FEAM, the third commercial agreement in as many months highlights strong momentum in Fort Cady's commercialization efforts. Management said the growing pipeline of customer agreements reflects rising demand for a reliable U.S.-based boron supply chain and further strengthens the project's commercial readiness.

Shares of FEAM are down 62.3% over the past year against the industry’s 5.2% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FEAM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FEAM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CSW Industrials, Inc. CSW, Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR and Albemarle Corporation ALB. CSW, IDR and ALB carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSW’s current-year earnings stands at $12.52 per share, implying a 20.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 3.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.52 per share, implying a 33.3% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 68.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current-year earnings is pegged at $13.15 per share, indicating a 1,764.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 74.5%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (FEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.