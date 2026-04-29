FDHY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (Symbol: FDHY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.20, changing hands as low as $48.88 per share. Fidelity High Yield Factor shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDHY's low point in its 52 week range is $47.42 per share, with $49.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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