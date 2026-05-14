FDAT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Tactical Advantage ETF (Symbol: FDAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.16, changing hands as high as $22.26 per share. Tactical Advantage shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDAT's low point in its 52 week range is $20.5512 per share, with $23.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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