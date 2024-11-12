FDA posts warning letter sent to Owens & Minor related to August inspection

The FDA posted to its set a warning letter previously sent to Owens & Minor, Inc. dba American Contract Systems, following an inspection that was conducted on August 5 through 14, 2024.
