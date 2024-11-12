FDA posts warning letter sent to Owens & Minor related to August inspection

The FDA posted to its set a warning letter previously sent to Owens & Minor, Inc. dba American Contract Systems, following an inspection that was conducted on August 5 through 14, 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OMI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.