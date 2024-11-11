FDA grants Sonoma 510(k) approval for Microdacyn Hydrogel

The FDA posted online 510(k) approval for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA)’ Microdacyn Hydrogel, which is intended for use of acute and chronic wounds, ulcers, cuts, abrasions and burns healing.

