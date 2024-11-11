News & Insights

FDA grants Sonoma 510(k) approval for Microdacyn Hydrogel

November 11, 2024 — 09:55 am EST

The FDA posted online 510(k) approval for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA)’ Microdacyn Hydrogel, which is intended for use of acute and chronic wounds, ulcers, cuts, abrasions and burns healing.

