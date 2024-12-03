News & Insights

BioTech
CRBP

FDA Fast Tracks Corbus Pharma's CRB-701 For Cervical Cancer

December 03, 2024 — 08:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP), a biopharmaceutical company, today, announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to CRB-701 in treating relapsed or refractory metastatic cervical cancer patients.

The FDA's Fast Track designation helps speed up the development and review of drugs intended to treat serious conditions that could address an unmet medical need.

CRB-701 is under a phase I clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors known to be associated with high Nectin-4 expression. Nectin-4 is a tumor-associated antigen overexpressed in many solid tumors.

This phase I trial, which is being conducted in the U.S. and Europe, has 3 parts - Dose Escalation, Dose Optimization, and Dose Expansion.

The company expects to report the first data from the dose escalation part of the study in Q1 2025.

CRBP closed Monday's trading at $17.84, up 0.11%. In premarket trading today, the stock is up another 5% at $18.90.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRBP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.