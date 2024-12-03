FDA Fast Tracks Corbus Pharma's CRB-701 For Cervical Cancer

(RTTNews) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP), a biopharmaceutical company, today, announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to CRB-701 in treating relapsed or refractory metastatic cervical cancer patients.

The FDA's Fast Track designation helps speed up the development and review of drugs intended to treat serious conditions that could address an unmet medical need.

CRB-701 is under a phase I clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors known to be associated with high Nectin-4 expression. Nectin-4 is a tumor-associated antigen overexpressed in many solid tumors.

This phase I trial, which is being conducted in the U.S. and Europe, has 3 parts - Dose Escalation, Dose Optimization, and Dose Expansion.

The company expects to report the first data from the dose escalation part of the study in Q1 2025.

CRBP closed Monday's trading at $17.84, up 0.11%. In premarket trading today, the stock is up another 5% at $18.90.

