FDA Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee to hold a meeting

The Committee discusses Lexicon (LXRX) Pharmaceuticals’ New Drug Application #210934, for sotagliflozin oral tablet, as an adjunct to insulin therapy, to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 1 diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease in a meeting being held at FDA Silver Spring, MD Headquarters on October 31 at 8:30 am. Webcast Link

