News & Insights

Markets
LENZ

FDA Accepts LENZ Therapeutics' NDA For LNZ100 To Treat Presbyopia

October 21, 2024 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (LENZ) Monday said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company's new drug application for LNZ100 for the treatment of presbyopia.

Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date or a decision from the regulator is expected on August 8, 2025.

The NDA submission is supported by positive data from Phase 3 CLARITY study.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LENZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.