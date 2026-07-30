FCPT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/31/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/31/26, Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1222, payable on 8/17/26. As a percentage of FCPT's recent stock price of $25.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FCPT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCPT's low point in its 52 week range is $22.78 per share, with $26.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.52.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FCPT makes up 2.77% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (Symbol: KBWY) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding FCPT).

Four Corners Property Trust Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Four Corners Property Trust Inc shares are currently off about 1.4% on the day.

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Further FCPT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.