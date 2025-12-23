FCPT Continues With Expansionary Efforts, Buys Applebee's Property

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently announced the acquisition of an Applebee's property for $4.3 million. The move highlights expansionary and diversification efforts.

The property is located in a strong retail corridor in California and is franchisee-operated by Flynn Group under a triple-net lease with seven years of term remaining. Priced at a 6.2% cap rate on base rent and a 7.4% cap rate inclusive of estimated percentage rent, both as of the closing date and exclusive of transaction costs, the buyout will be value accretive for FCPT, laying the ground for long-term growth.

FCPT also acquired a newly constructed National Veterinary Associates property for $4.4 million in a highly trafficked corridor in Georgia. Priced at a 6.7% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and excluding the transaction costs, the property is corporate-operated under a long-term net lease with a weighted average of 15 years of term remaining.

More on FCPT

This real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has a track record of acquisitions.

In mid-December, FCPT acquired multiple properties aggregating $11.6 million. In the third quarter of 2025, FCPT acquired 28 properties totaling $82 million, with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 11.6 years. The acquired properties belonged to diverse industries, boosting stability in revenue generation. 39% were medical, 36% auto service, 16% quick service restaurants and 9% casual dining restaurants by purchase price.

The above purchases fall in line with Four Corners’ strategy of structuring a resilient portfolio that will withstand varied economic cycles. However, the company’s growth plans could encounter challenges due to its sizable $1.21 billion debt load, which may continue to keep borrowing costs high.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have declined 4.1% compared with the industry 's fall of 0.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and Host Hotels & Resorts HST, each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cousins Properties’ 2025 FFO per share is pegged at $2.84, which indicates year-over-year growth of 5.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HST’s full-year FFO per share stands at $2.05, which calls for an increase of 4.1% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.