FCEL Stock Rides AI Data Center Demand, But Risks Remain

FuelCell Energy FCEL is increasingly trading around a larger market theme: AI infrastructure needs reliable on-site power faster than the grid can often deliver.

That gives FCEL a clearer growth story, but investors still need to separate theme exposure from execution. The opportunity is real, yet the company must convert proposals into contracts and revenue.

FuelCell Energy Taps the AI Power Crunch

AI and high-density data centers are creating demand for continuous behind-the-meter baseload power. FCEL’s fiscal second-quarter pipeline reached 4 GW, up 267% sequentially, with about 89% of proposals tied to data centers.

Image Source: FuelCell Energy

The company is positioning its platform around time-to-power, modular scaling, direct current output and integrated cooling. Its technology is meant to help customers reduce dependence on constrained transmission infrastructure and address permitting friction in power-tight markets.

Bloom Energy BE is also tied to this emerging theme, with on-site fuel-cell power marketed for data centers and mission-critical infrastructure. Its role in the same market reinforces how AI power demand is broadening investor attention beyond traditional utilities.

FCEL Joins the Shift to Standardized Power

FCEL’s standardized 12.5-MW FuelCell Energy Block is central to its data center push. The product combines 10 of the company’s 1.25-MW modules and is designed to reduce repeat engineering and permitting work.

That matters because large AI infrastructure buyers need repeatable deployment models. A standardized design may make bigger projects easier to plan and phase, improving the commercial appeal of FCEL’s systems in grid-constrained markets.

FuelCell Energy Extends Beyond Baseload Power

FCEL’s trend story is not limited to data centers. Its carbonate platform can support distributed generation, cooling, biogas use, hydrogen production and carbon capture, giving the company optionality in industrial decarbonization.

The company’s carbon capture modules headed to Rotterdam for ExxonMobil expand that optionality. The Rotterdam pilot is expected to test technology that captures carbon while producing power and hydrogen, potentially opening another industrial market if the demonstration succeeds.

Image Source: FuelCell Energy

Plug Power PLUG offers another example of how hydrogen and fuel-cell companies are pursuing data center and critical-power applications. Plug markets fuel-cell backup power for data centers as a scalable, zero-emission alternative to traditional combustion generators.

FCEL Must Prove Demand Can Become Revenue

The biggest issue is conversion. FCEL’s pipeline is heavily weighted toward proposals and commercial discussions rather than signed contracts, which keeps revenue timing difficult to predict.

Backlog also sends a cautionary signal. Contracted backlog fell 9.9% year over year to $1.14 billion as of April 30, 2026, and product backlog declined sharply as revenue burn-off was not fully offset by new orders.

Large infrastructure deals can take time to close, especially in data centers. Strong exposure to AI power demand does not remove the risk that orders arrive later than expected or fail to convert.

FuelCell Energy Scores Fit a Trend Trade

The bottom line is that FCEL fits the profile of a trend-driven idea. AI power demand, modular on-site generation and carbon capture optionality give the stock a compelling narrative, but the company still needs stronger proof in backlog, revenue and profitability.

FCEL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which points to a favorable near-term earnings-estimate backdrop. Its Growth Score of B also fits a company exposed to a developing demand theme.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

However, the Style Scores are mixed, with a Value Score of F, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of D. That combination suggests FCEL may appeal to patient, risk-tolerant investors, but it is not screening as a broadly strong stock across value, momentum and blended style factors.

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FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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