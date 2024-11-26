FCE Inc. Strengthens Focus on DX Promotion Business

FCE Inc. (JP:9564) has released an update.

FCE Inc. has strategically pivoted towards its DX Promotion Business, which now accounts for over 50% of the company’s sales, driven by their innovative RPA software designed to enhance productivity without requiring programming knowledge. This shift has fortified their revenue stability, with 80% now coming from recurring sources. The company continues to focus on maximizing human capital through the integration of technology and education.

