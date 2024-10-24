FCC Group Reports Robust Growth in 2024 Earnings

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas (ES:FCC) has released an update.

FCC Group reported an 8.4% rise in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching 6,550.1 million euros, driven by increased activity across all sectors, especially in Water and Concessions. The company’s net profit rose by 6.3% to 426.6 million euros, while net financial debt increased slightly due to significant investments. Additionally, FCC’s income portfolio expanded by 4.1%, underscoring growth in the Environment sector.

For further insights into ES:FCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.