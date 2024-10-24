News & Insights

Stocks

FCC Group Reports Robust Growth in 2024 Earnings

October 24, 2024 — 02:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas (ES:FCC) has released an update.

FCC Group reported an 8.4% rise in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching 6,550.1 million euros, driven by increased activity across all sectors, especially in Water and Concessions. The company’s net profit rose by 6.3% to 426.6 million euros, while net financial debt increased slightly due to significant investments. Additionally, FCC’s income portfolio expanded by 4.1%, underscoring growth in the Environment sector.

For further insights into ES:FCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.