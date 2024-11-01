F.C.C. Co., Ltd. Boosts Dividend to Celebrate Milestone

F.C.C.Co., Ltd. (JP:7296) has released an update.

F.C.C. Co., Ltd. has announced a substantial increase in its dividend payouts, marking the 20th anniversary of its listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company will distribute interim and year-end dividends of 101 yen per share, including a commemorative dividend, raising its annual dividend forecast to 202 yen per share. This move underscores the company’s commitment to returning profits to shareholders and enhancing corporate value.

