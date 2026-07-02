FC Q3 Earnings Call Points to Stronger 2027 Setup

Franklin Covey Co. FC used its third-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto argue that the quarter mattered less for what it missed than for what it is building into fiscal 2027. Management’s main message was that deferred revenues, contracted services and North America execution are setting up a stronger year ahead.

That framing came alongside a lower fiscal 2026 revenue outlook. Even so, executives held adjusted EBITDA guidance, pointed to resilient client demand and sounded notably confident that the go-to-market changes made over the past year are starting to show through.

FC Cuts Revenue View but Holds Margin Line

FC reported third-quarter revenues of $67.8 million, up 1% year over year, while net income improved to $3.1 million from a loss a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA rose 14% to $8.3 million, even as gross margin narrowed to 73.9% from 76.5% because of higher service delivery costs, mix and curriculum amortization.

The company posted earnings of $0.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24, a 41.7% surprise. Revenues of $67.8 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68.1 million by 0.4%.

Franklin Covey Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Franklin Covey Company price-consensus-chart | Franklin Covey Company Quote

Chief executive officer Paul Walker and chief financial officer Jessica Betjemann said the revenue guidance cut reflected timing and external issues, not a deterioration in the core business. The new fiscal 2026 revenue range is $260-$267 million, down from $265-$275 million, while adjusted EBITDA guidance was maintained at $28-$31 million.

Franklin Covey Sees North America Momentum Building

Walker put the most emphasis on Enterprise North America, which accounts for roughly 80% of Enterprise revenues. He said the business delivered its third straight quarter of invoiced growth and is producing the kind of retention, expansion and service demand the company expected from its go-to-market overhaul.

That showed up in several forward indicators. North America invoiced amounts rose 4% in the quarter and 6% year to date, while billed deferred revenues climbed 18% to $58 million. Multiyear subscription contracts also remained high, at 59% of contracts and 60% of subscription revenues.

Betjemann added that consolidated subscription and committed-services invoiced amounts increased 17% to $37 million. Management repeatedly tied those figures to better reported revenues next year, especially because services already booked for fiscal 2027 are running ahead of last year’s pace.

FC Education Hit by Budget Delay, Not Demand

Education was the clearest source of near-term pressure. Walker said a southeastern statewide initiative that had funded new Leader in Me schools in each of the last three years was disrupted when the governor held back education budget approvals, creating up to $2 million of revenue pressure this year.

Betjemann said the funding issue cut quarterly expectations by about $1 million in revenues and $1 million in adjusted EBITDA, and lowered the full-year outlook by roughly $2 million in revenues and $2 million in adjusted EBITDA versus prior expectations.

Still, management drew a sharp distinction between funding timing and demand. Education revenues still rose 2% to $19 million, subscription revenues increased 11%, and Michael Covey, president of the Education Division, said retention is running 1% to 2% above last year while charter schools, after-school programs and other state and district opportunities remain active.

Franklin Covey Flags International Weakness

International was the other drag on the revised outlook. Walker said weakness in China and disruption tied to conflict in the Middle East pressured direct-office operations and some license partners, contributing about $2 million of full-year revenue impact.

Even there, management’s tone was more corrective than alarmed. Walker said the company is evaluating operating options in China, while Holly Procter, president of the Enterprise Division, said Franklin Covey will begin extending its hunter-farmer sales model into Europe in fiscal 2027, starting with its direct offices there.

Executives also linked future growth to AI-related demand. Walker said fiscal 2026 is one of the company’s biggest solution launch years, with more leadership, execution and AI transformation offerings coming in fiscal 2027, alongside added AI coaching functionality and integrations into client workflows.

FC Q&A Reinforced Confidence in the Setup

The analyst Q&A largely tested whether the company’s forward confidence is justified. A Barrington Research analyst pressed management on whether the quarter’s shortfalls pointed to softer demand, and Walker responded that Enterprise North America has not seen a meaningful change in the broader environment, with the shortfall concentrated in one large services contract whose delivery shifted into next year.

A Northland Capital Markets analyst asked whether rising additions to subscription and committed-services balances are the best measure of underlying strength. Betjemann agreed, while Walker said growth is now coming from both new clients and existing accounts, reflecting stronger retention, expansion and service attach.

A ROTH Capital Partners analyst also asked about sales productivity and add-on services. Procter said the redesigned sales model is lifting dollars managed per seller and shortening ramp times, while Walker said year-to-date services bookings are up more than 25%, supported by client demand for leadership, execution and AI-related advisory work.

Franklin Covey Leaves a 2027-Focused Message

The clearest takeaway from the call was that Franklin Covey wants investors focused on what is already under contract rather than on the modest top-line miss in the quarter. Management’s posture was disciplined on the rest of fiscal 2026 but notably assertive on the revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow trajectory it sees for fiscal 2027.

That message rested on deferred revenue growth, services already sold for next year, stable retention and a view that restructuring and transformation spending are now largely behind the company. The call did not remove near-term risk, but it did show where executives believe the operating leverage will come from next.

FC Rank and Style Scores in Focus

FC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which indicates more balanced near-term prospects than the stronger Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Under the Zacks framework, a Rank #3 can still be held, but it does not carry the same expected outperformance profile as the top two ranks.

The stock currently has a Value Score of B, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of A. A and B grades are the more favorable signals, and a strong VGM Score reflects a combination of value, growth and momentum characteristics. The current rank and scores therefore point to some constructive traits, while the Zacks Rank can still change as earnings estimate revisions adjust after the quarter.





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