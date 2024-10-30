FBR Limited Advances Robotic Construction in U.S.

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.

FBR Limited has successfully completed the first five homes of its U.S. Demonstration Program using their Hadrian X® technology in collaboration with CRH Ventures, marking a significant advancement in robotic construction. The company also entered a Master Trade Contractor Agreement with PulteGroup, one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., showcasing the potential for broader adoption of its innovative technology. FBR’s recent share placement has raised $12.5 million to support its ongoing projects and expansion efforts.

