FBM Expands Reach with Miriam Lithium Project

May 24, 2024 — 03:38 am EDT

Corazon Mining Limited (AU:CZN) has released an update.

Future Battery Minerals Ltd (FBM) has completed a pivotal acquisition, securing an 85% stake in the Miriam Lithium Project, previously owned by Corazon Mining Limited. This strategic move not only expands FBM’s holdings in a promising region but also sets the stage for efficient and targeted lithium exploration, with initial drilling slated for Q3 2024. The acquisition was funded through a successful A$6M placement aimed at driving the aggressive exploration of lithium targets within the newly acquired project.

