Fatfish Group Bolsters Blockchain and Gaming Investments

Fatfish Group Ltd. has secured a A$1.5 million investment to boost its ventures in blockchain mining, digital gaming, and frontier technologies. The funds will support the scale-up of blockchain activities and launch innovative gaming experiences, reflecting a strong market interest in these sectors. This strategic move aims to leverage the growing opportunities in blockchain and gaming industries.

