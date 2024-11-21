News & Insights

Fatfish Group Bolsters Blockchain and Gaming Investments

November 21, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fatfish Group Ltd. (AU:FFG) has released an update.

Fatfish Group Ltd. has secured a A$1.5 million investment to boost its ventures in blockchain mining, digital gaming, and frontier technologies. The funds will support the scale-up of blockchain activities and launch innovative gaming experiences, reflecting a strong market interest in these sectors. This strategic move aims to leverage the growing opportunities in blockchain and gaming industries.

