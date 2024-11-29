Fate Therapeutics Announces Leadership Transition for 2025

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fate Therapeutics announces a leadership change as Scott Wolchko steps down as CEO, with Bob Valamehr taking over on January 1, 2025. Under Wolchko’s decade-long leadership, the company advanced in iPSC-derived cellular immunotherapies, treating over 300 patients. Valamehr, who led the company’s research and development, aims to continue innovating in cellular therapeutics, including ongoing clinical trials of the FT819 product. This transition marks a pivotal moment for Fate Therapeutics, maintaining its mission to develop groundbreaking off-the-shelf therapies for cancer and autoimmune disorders.

