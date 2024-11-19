News & Insights

Stocks

Fat Prophets Fund Reports Flat October Performance

November 19, 2024 — 10:30 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (AU:FPP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund reported a flat net tangible asset (NTA) performance for October 2024, matching the index in Australian dollar terms, despiteglobal marketgains and a decline in the Australian REIT Index. The weaker AUD/USD exchange rate provided some support to the fund’s performance.

For further insights into AU:FPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.