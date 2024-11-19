Fat Prophets Fund Reports Flat October Performance

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (AU:FPP) has released an update.

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund reported a flat net tangible asset (NTA) performance for October 2024, matching the index in Australian dollar terms, despiteglobal marketgains and a decline in the Australian REIT Index. The weaker AUD/USD exchange rate provided some support to the fund’s performance.

